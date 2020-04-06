The Masters is rescheduled to November

The Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15, which will include all professionals and amateurs who qualified for the original April date and all existing ticket holders.

The big picture: If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club would have teed off this week. Chairman Fred Ridley said Monday the new dates are "incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials."

