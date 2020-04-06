Apr 6, 2020 - Sports

The Masters is rescheduled to November

Marisa Fernandez

Xander Schauffele of the United States putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in 2019. Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Masters has been rescheduled for Nov. 9-15, which will include all professionals and amateurs who qualified for the original April date and all existing ticket holders.

The big picture: If not for the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament at Augusta National Golf Club would have teed off this week. Chairman Fred Ridley said Monday the new dates are "incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials."

Go deeper: Tiger's Masters win could be a boon for the golf business

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy

No one knows when the coronavirus sports shutdown will end

Data: Morning Consult National Tracking Poll of 1,512 self-reported sports fans, April 3-5, 2020; MOE ± 3%; Chart: Axios Visuals

It's been 26 days since the sports world effectively shuttered, and fans are eager to start watching games again, but not quite as eager to attend them.

The state of play: According to a new Morning Consult poll, 51% of fans think live sports will return between June and September, while only 8% think the void will bleed into 2021.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Sports
Rashaan Ayesh

Senate looks to increase coronavirus relief for small businesses this week

Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he will be working with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to increase funding for the Payroll Protection Program, the federal backstop to help small businesses maintain operations and keep workers employed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The $350 billion lending program — which opened for business last Friday — has had a highly problematic rollout, with banks and small businesses alike expressing frustration about system crashes and a lack of direction from the federal government. As the program proceeds, it's become clear that the initial funding wouldn't be nearly enough.

Go deeperArrow23 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Jeff Tracy

Inside "The Second Life of Tiger Woods"

Courtesy: Simon & Schuster

Tiger Woods is many things — fierce competitor, 15-time major champion, international celebrity — but more than anything, he's a person, just like you and me.

Why it matters: Discovering who that person is takes more than watching him play, though, which is why Golf Magazine senior writer Michael Bamberger wrote his new book, "The Second Life of Tiger Woods."

Go deeperArrowApr 2, 2020 - Sports