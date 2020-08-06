The PGA Championship is golf's first major in over a year

The 2020 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, which is hosting its first-ever major.

Why it matters: It's the first major in more than a year — and the first of seven majors in the next 12 months. Though there won't be any fans in attendance, the excitement is palpable.

"We are about to enter, starting Thursday, the greatest stretch of golf in the history of the game," sportscaster Jim Nantz said.

The state of play: Naturally, the field is loaded, featuring 95 of the world's top 100 golfers.

Brooks Koepka is going for his third straight PGA Championship title, a feat never accomplished since it switched to stroke play in 1958 (Walter Hagen won four in a row in match play during the 1920s).

is going for his third straight PGA Championship title, a feat never accomplished since it switched to stroke play in 1958 (Walter Hagen won four in a row in match play during the 1920s). Tiger Woods appears set to make a rare putter switch, using his backup Scotty Cameron instead of the famous Newport-2 he used to win 14 of his 15 majors.

appears set to make a rare putter switch, using his backup Scotty Cameron instead of the famous Newport-2 he used to win 14 of his 15 majors. Justin Thomas is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and is coming off an impressive World Golf Championship win. He won the 2017 PGA Championship and finished tied for sixth in 2018 (didn't play in 2019).

is currently ranked No. 1 in the world and is coming off an impressive World Golf Championship win. He won the 2017 PGA Championship and finished tied for sixth in 2018 (didn't play in 2019). Bryson DeChambeau is absolutely crushing the ball off the tee. That makes him a favorite, as Harding Park's thick rough favors big bombers because it's far easier hit short irons out of it than it is to hit long irons.

TPC Harding Park is a city-owned course, with roughly 65,000 rounds played there each year, some for as little as $50.