Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

More than 4 in 100,000 kids under 5 have been hospitalized since mid-December, compared to approximately 1 per 100,000 hospitalizations for children ages 5 to 17.

State of play: Federal regulators could authorize the vaccine and make it available by the end of February, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.