Governors complain of COVID-19 vaccine cutback

Mike Allen, author of AM

Screenshot: "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC

Hospitals around the country have been thrown into confusion after the administration informed state after state that they'll be getting 25%-40% fewer COVID vaccine doses next week than they'd been expecting.

Why it matters: The snafu reveals communication gaps between the Trump administration and Pfizer, and between the administration and the states.

What's happening: A senior administration official told me that the states had been relying on planning numbers that were reduced because Pfizer committed to supplying fewer doses than originally forecast.

  • Pfizer said in a statement that it is "not having any production issues."

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow last night showed a parade of nearly identical headlines from Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington State.

  • In a Seattle Times story with the headline, "Washington to receive 40% fewer COVID-19 vaccines next week," Cassie Sauer, president of the Washington State Hospital Association, said: "Everyone wanted to cry or take a shot of tequila or something."

Pfizer said in the statement: "[N]o shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them."

  • "We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses.

The senior administration official said that if Pfizer has more doses available for release in the U.S. than have been accounted for — i.e., being held for second shots and as safety stock — "the government ... wants to know immediately.”

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

States say federal government cutting COVID-19 vaccine allocations

A sign announcing the beginning of immunizations against COVID-19 at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center on in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Officials in several states have said the federal government told them to expect fewer doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine next week than originally anticipated.

The big picture: Some 2.9 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were shipped this week as the U.S. started it's largest vaccination campaign in the nation's history. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that 2 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, per CNBC.

Oriana Gonzalez
15 hours ago - Health

FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Thursday recommended the approval of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in a 20-0 vote with one abstention.

Why it matters: This clears the way for the FDA to give the vaccine emergency authorization as soon as Friday, per the New York Times. The backing gives a boost to efforts to ramp up the country's immunization campaign.

Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Health: CDC: Drug overdose deaths accelerated during pandemic — Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July — Coronavirus cases hold steady but remain dangerously high.
  3. Politics: Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Incoming White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive — Biden set to take vaccine in public next week.
  4. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  5. Cities: San Francisco to mandate 10-day quarantine for travelers from outside Bay Area — NYC restaurants fight to stay alive amid COVID-19 restrictions.
  6. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program.
