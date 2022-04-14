Pfizer-BioNTech said Thursday that in a trial, a booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine in children ages five to 11 increased the level of antibodies that neutralized the original version of the virus and the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: If federal regulators verify the companies' claims, children over the age of five could gain access to boosters.

By the numbers: The trial detailed Thursday involved 140 children who received a booster dose six months after their second shot.

An analysis of blood samples from a smaller group of 30 of the kids showed that the booster produced a 36-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant.

Data from all participants showed a sixfold increase in antibodies against the original version of the virus.

What's next: Pfizer and BioNTech said they plan to submit a request to U.S. regulators for an emergency authorization of a booster dose for children ages 5 through 11 in the in the coming days.

Moderna is also testing a booster shot for kids.

The big picture: The World Health Organization said in January there was no evidence that healthy children and adolescents needed boosters shots.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility in January to allow 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

