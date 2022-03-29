Skip to main content
Health

FDA authorizes second booster shot for Americans over 50

Erin Doherty
Roseland Community Hospital nurse Mariel Miagusko prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 30, 2021, during a COVID-19 vaccination event at Josephine&apos;s Southern Cooking in Chatham
A Roseland Community Hospital nurse prepares doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 30, 2021. Photo: Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The FDA authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans age 50 or older on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The agency cleared an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in an effort to protect older Americans if there is another surge in infections.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said this month that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine "is necessary" to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.

The big picture: Previously, only people 12 and older who were moderately to severely immunocompromised were authorized to receive a fourth Pfizer dose. Immunocompromised people 18 and older were able to get an additional Moderna shot.

  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must OK the second booster dose for Americans 50 or older.
