FDA authorizes second booster shot for Americans over 50

The FDA authorized a second COVID-19 booster shot for Americans age 50 or older on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The agency cleared an additional dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in an effort to protect older Americans if there is another surge in infections.

The authorization comes as communities across the U.S. are shutting down COVID testing and vaccination sites, despite warnings from experts that another wave caused by new variants could be coming soon.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said this month that a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine "is necessary" to maintain manageable levels of hospitalizations and mild infections.

Meanwhile, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said last month that the possibility of another round of boosters was being "very carefully monitored."

The big picture: Previously, only people 12 and older who were moderately to severely immunocompromised were authorized to receive a fourth Pfizer dose. Immunocompromised people 18 and older were able to get an additional Moderna shot.