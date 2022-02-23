Sign up for our daily briefing

America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Even as the Omicron wave winds down, federal health officials, experts and the vaccine makers are already preparing for a potential fourth COVID shot to protect against whatever may come next.

The catch: It's not yet clear whether another booster shot will be needed. And if it is, there are even more questions around who should receive one and what kind of shot would be most effective.

What they're saying: ​​"The potential future requirement for an additional boost or a fourth shot for mRNA or a third shot for J&J is being very carefully monitored in real time. And recommendations, if needed, will be updated according to the data as it evolves," NIAID director Anthony Fauci told reporters last week.

  • The federal government plans to test new vaccines that combine multiple strains of the virus to find what offers the broadest coverage, a senior Biden administration official told Axios. The goal is to increase the odds of having a shot ready that works against whatever strain comes next.

State of play: Fourth doses are already authorized for immunocompromised people. However, for most people, data suggests that a single booster shot offers strong protection against severe disease, including from Omicron.

  • But the big question is how long that protection against hospitalization and death will last.
  • The U.K. recently decided that it will soon offer fourth shots to the elderly and some people with health conditions, per The Sunday Times.

Between the lines: If protection does wane, officials will have to consider who would need another shot, and what that shot should be.

  • Vulnerable people, for example, would most likely see much more benefit from another booster shot than young, healthy people — a distinction particularly important in light of global vaccination inequities.
  • And while Pfizer and Moderna are both testing Omicron-specific vaccines, preliminary results from animal studies suggest that an Omicron shot doesn't offer much, if any, benefit compared to vaccines that target the original COVID strain. It also may not offer as much protection against other variants.
  • ​​"If by some amazing rarity there are people in the states who have neither been infected nor vaccinated and decide they want an Omicron vaccine ... the antibody response they generate would be quite narrow," said Cornell virologist John Moore.

Zoom in: Israel has already offered fourth shots and has begun to release preliminary data on their effect.

The bottom line: The need for another booster shot will also depend on how much the virus keeps circulating.

  • "It may not be as big an issue in the U.S. if we're really at a contained state," said Scripps Research Executive Vice President Eric Topol. But, he cautioned, we got lucky that a third shot of the original vaccine works so well against Omicron — and there's no guarantee that luck will hold against another variant.
  • "We have to run not just on luck. This is not a casino here," Topol said. "We have to do better."

Zachary Basu
11 mins ago - World

Ukraine to declare 30-day state of emergency

Ukrainian President Zelensky attends a military drill outside the city of Rivne, in northern Ukraine. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Ahead of a possible large-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's government has introduced a 30-day state of emergency, called up military reservists between the ages of 18 and 60 and voted to allow ordinary civilians to carry firearms.

Why it matters: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that he does not expect an "all-out war against Ukraine" but that he will "put Ukraine on a war footing" if there is a "broad escalation" from Russia. This is what a war footing looks like.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
58 mins ago - Economy & Business

The green talent gap is widening

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Demand for "green talent" is expanding across all industries — not just in what we think of as environmental sectors — but there aren't enough workers with the skills to fill those positions, according to new research from LinkedIn.

Why it matters: Companies and government leaders will need to step up efforts to equip workers with the skills needed to help employers be more environmentally friendly and achieve their ambitious climate goals.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

UN: Wildfire risk to jump 30% by 2050 due to global warming and land use

A firefighter from San Diego saves an American flag as flames consume a home in Greenville, California, in August during the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in the state. Photo: Josh Edelso/AFP via Getty Images

Destructive wildfires like the ones that have ravaged the U.S. West Coast in the past couple years are set to become 50% more common by the end of this century, the UN warns in a new report.

Driving the news: Global warming and land-use change would make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a 14% increase by 2030 and a 30% rise by 2050 projected, according to the study, published Wednesday by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the environmental nonprofit GRID-Arendal.

