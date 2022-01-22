Annual COVID vaccine preferable to boosters, says Pfizer CEO

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Saturday he would recommend an annual COVID-19 vaccine over frequent booster shots, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: The rise of the Omicron variant has pushed the need for vaccine boosters, and businesses, universities and others have begun to require the booster shots.

The big picture: Bourla said in an interview with Israel's Channel 12 News that he does not think the long-term COVID response should rely on booster shots that would need to be administered every four to five months, per Reuters.