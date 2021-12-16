Sign up for our daily briefing

Booster mandates begin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Businesses, employers and universities are taking the data into their own hands and requiring booster coronavirus shots.

Why it matters: Three shots work better than two at preventing infection, especially against the Omicron variant. But competing definitions of "fully vaccinated" based on where you live or work will inevitably confuse people.

Driving the news: Booster requirements are steadily rolling out across the country, even though the federal definition of "fully vaccinated" hasn't yet changed from two shots of Moderna or Pfizer and one of J&J.

The intrigue: Americans are split on what they think the definition of fully vaccinated is, according to Harris polling provided exclusively to Axios.

  • 49% of adults said that "fully vaccinated" means two shots of Pfizer or Moderna or one shot of J&J, and 51% said that "fully vaccinated" now includes a booster.
  • Nearly two-thirds of seniors feel that a booster is required to be fully vaccinated.

Between the lines: Even before the Omicron variant emerged, data had clearly shown that the protection offered by two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines against infection waned over time, although it remained very high against severe disease.

  • A third shot given several months later raised protection against infection to levels even higher than they were right after the second shot.
  • Data also showed that a booster shot offered much stronger protection against infection than one shot of J&J's vaccine.
  • Now, preliminary data suggests that two shots of mRNA vaccines and one shot of J&J aren't very effective at all against Omicron infection, but booster shots are.

What they're saying: When asked by a reporter yesterday about changing the official definition of fully vaccinated, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky didn't give any hints about when that may happen.

  • "We are continuing to follow that science and it is literally evolving daily.  And as that science evolves, we will continue to review the data and update our recommendations as necessary," she said.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 24 hours ago - Health

COVID booster gap traps millions of Americans

Data: CDC; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Health officials are stressing the importance of coronavirus vaccine booster shots as the Omicron variant spreads around the world, but millions of Americans aren't yet eligible for another dose.

Why it matters: Two doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines — or one dose of J&J — aren't very protective against Omicron infection, according to preliminary data, although they likely work much better against severe disease.

  • But some experts warn that giving a booster shot too soon could diminish its effects.
Oriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

Fauci: No need for Omicron-specific booster at this time

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that there is "no need for a variant-specific booster" at this time because research shows that the current U.S. booster vaccine programs are effective against Omicron.

The big picture: While the Delta variant still accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases in the U.S., the number of Omicron-driven cases are expected to quickly rise.

Oriana Gonzalez
17 hours ago - Health

Biden COVID official: "No need to lock down," even as cases surge

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday that there will be "no need" to shut down the U.S. economy "in any way," adding that the country has the tools necessary to fight the Omicron variant.

The big picture: There is an increase of coronavirus cases, driven by the Delta variant, across the country, and CDC director Rochelle Walensky has said that the number of Omicron cases is "likely to rise."

