Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sold $5.6 million worth of stock on Monday — the same day it said its and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine showed 90% effectiveness in preliminary results, which saw the company's stock soaring almost 8%.
Between the lines: The stock sale is perfectly legal through a predetermined plan called Rule 10b5-1, but the optics aren't great. A Pfizer spokesperson did not add any new information in a statement, saying the sale was part of a predetermined plan created in August.