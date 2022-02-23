Sign up for our daily briefing

Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics

Matt Phillips

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mark the start of a new era of petro politics, an uncomfortable parallel to the last inflationary period America faced.

Why it matters: Americans are likely to continue to face rising energy prices in the coming months, as Russia — the world's third-largest crude oil producer and largest natural gas producer — faces the prospect of sanctions.

Driving the news: Germany halted the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline built at great expense to bring natural gas directly from Russia, following the invasion. And President Biden announced his first round of sanctions on banks, Russian government bonds and individuals close to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Context: Energy markets are global. High prices in Europe — where Russia is a major supplier of oil and natural gas — are acting as magnets pulling American supplies to the continent.

By the numbers: In January, U.S. consumer energy prices — a broad category — were up 27% from the prior year.

  • Gasoline was up 40%.
  • Fuel oil was up 46.5%.
  • Utility gas prices were up 23.9%.

Between the lines: Energy supplies have been tight all year as global demand rebounds from the pandemic — and cold weather in the U.S. prompted a surge in natural gas prices earlier this year. But soaring prices are also being driven by political decisions, like Russia’s invasion of a sovereign state and the West's willingness to punish those actions.

  • Interestingly, the previous period of inflation came in the aftermath of the OPEC oil embargo of the 1970s, perhaps the last time we've seen such political pressures on energy markets.

Our thought bubble: The new era of petro politics doesn't mean we'll have the nightmarish gasoline shortages that were common during the ’70s embargo. But the geopolitical dynamics could add another degree of difficulty to containing the price pressures that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

The bottom line: "Geopolitics is back into energy, and energy is back into geopolitics, in a way that hasn't been the case since the 1970s," Daniel Yergin, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian focused on global energy markets, tells Axios.

Go deeper: How Congress is reacting to Biden’s new Russia sanctions

Go deeper

Andrew SolenderShawna Chen
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of D.C. trucker protest

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory after ending their mission in Washington on May 24, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech bets big on offices

Tech companies were among the first to send workers home, and they're likely to have vast numbers of jobs that can be done fully remotely — but they're still betting that offices will be the future.

Stunning stat: Tech companies held 36 of the 100 biggest office leases in 2021, up from 18 in 2020, per a new CBRE analysis.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Wildfire risk will jump 30% by 2050, UN says

A firefighter from San Diego saves an American flag as flames envelop a home in Greenville, Calif., in August during the Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire recorded in the state. Photo: Josh Edelso/AFP via Getty Images

Destructive wildfires like the ones that have ravaged the U.S. West Coast in the past couple years are set to become 50% more common by the end of this century, the UN warns in a new report.

Driving the news: Global warming and land-use change would make wildfires more frequent and intense, with a 14% increase by 2030 and a 30% rise by 2050 projected, according to the study published Wednesday by the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the environmental nonprofit GRID-Arendal.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow