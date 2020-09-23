51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peter Thiel joins the SPAC boom

Peter Thiel. Photo: Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Peter Thiel is involved in a new SPAC that on Wednesday filed for a $575 million IPO, becoming the latest Silicon Valley tech investor to ride Wall Street's hottest wave.

Why it matters: Thiel, who co-founded PayPal, is one of the few top Valley investors with close ties to the Trump administration, and also sits on the board of Facebook.

The SPAC is called Bridgetown Holdings, and will seek to buy a tech, financial services, or media company in Southeast Asia.

  • Thiel Capital is one of its sponsors, alongside Pacific Century and Pine Bridge Investments.
  • Matt Danzeisen, Thiel's husband and head of private investments at Thiel Capital, is the SPAC's chairman. Its CEO is Pacific Century executive Daniel Wong, while Sam Altman (CEO of OpenAI, former CEO of Y Combinator) is on the board.

Go deeper: Reid Hoffman, another PayPal alum, joined today's Axios Re:Cap podcast to discuss why so many tech investors have created SPACs:

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

What the 2020 SPAC boom means for 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The blank-check boom of 2020 is sapping the 2021 IPO market of prospective issuers.

Driving the news: SPAC godfather Alec Gores this morning announced the market's largest-ever deal, with Gores Holdings IV (Nasdaq: GHIV) agreeing to buy wholesale mortgage lender UWM at an enterprise value of approximately $16.1 billon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
5 hours ago - Podcasts

Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus on the rise of Silicon Valley SPACs

Silicon Valley venture capitalists are no longer content with investing in startups and then eventually handing them off. Instead, many are now forming SPACs, or blank-check acquisition companies, to ride tech unicorns into the public markets themselves.

Axios Re:Cap digs into this trend with the co-founders of a new tech SPAC called Reinvent Technology Partners: Reid Hoffman, a co-founder of LinkedIn and partner at Greylock, and Mark Pincus, the founder and former CEO of Zynga.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 31,759,233 — Total deaths: 973,904 Total recoveries: 21,811,742Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,939,645 — Total deaths: 201,861 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,616,779Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. Sports: Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!