Peter Schweizer, the controversial author of the massive seller "Clinton Cash," will be out Jan. 21 with a new book going after several of the 2020 Democratic contenders, "Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite" (HarperCollins).

The state of play: Schweizer, who spent a year and a half on reporting the book, told me that it is "a sweeping, detailed look at how the leading figures of progressivism have leveraged the power of their positions."