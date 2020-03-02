45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Buttigieg spoke to Biden after dropping out

Alexi McCammond

Photos: Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Scott Olson/Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden spoke on the phone Sunday evening after the former South Bend, Ind., mayor dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, a Biden campaign official confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Don't expect an immediate Buttigieg endorsement of the former vice president, as Biden's team wants to use its own momentum via a post-South Carolina fundraising boost to score significant victories on Super Tuesday.

  • The Biden team feels like "a clear choice" is emerging between him and Bernie Sanders, according to another campaign aide.
  • His closing argument ahead of Super Tuesday will focus on the idea that voters don't desire a political revolution — a key refrain of the Sanders campaign — and instead want results.
  • People close to Biden's team think he should keep pushing a message that "progressive" means progress, centering the campaign's argument ahead of Super Tuesday on the idea that Biden can get things done while Bernie can't.

The big picture: While the Biden team declined to comment on the specifics of the call, Buttigieg's speech after dropping out sounded a lot like what Biden has been saying — and signaled a desire for the party to coalesce around a more moderate candidate.

