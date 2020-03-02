Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden spoke on the phone Sunday evening after the former South Bend, Ind., mayor dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, a Biden campaign official confirmed to Axios.

The state of play: Don't expect an immediate Buttigieg endorsement of the former vice president, as Biden's team wants to use its own momentum via a post-South Carolina fundraising boost to score significant victories on Super Tuesday.

The Biden team feels like "a clear choice" is emerging between him and Bernie Sanders, according to another campaign aide.

His closing argument ahead of Super Tuesday will focus on the idea that voters don't desire a political revolution — a key refrain of the Sanders campaign — and instead want results.

People close to Biden's team think he should keep pushing a message that "progressive" means progress, centering the campaign's argument ahead of Super Tuesday on the idea that Biden can get things done while Bernie can't.

The big picture: While the Biden team declined to comment on the specifics of the call, Buttigieg's speech after dropping out sounded a lot like what Biden has been saying — and signaled a desire for the party to coalesce around a more moderate candidate.