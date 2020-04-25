1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Pet adoption and fostering soars during coronavirus pandemic

Jacob Knutson

Two dogs going for a walk outside the Animal Rescue of New Orleans on March 24. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the United States say their kennels are empty, as Americans take advantage of days spent at home during the coronavirus outbreak by adopting pets.

Why it matters: With fewer animals in their kennels, shelters don't have to resort to euthanasia to make room for new litters or strays.

The big picture: Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, told NBC News that the organization has seen a 70% jump in animals entering foster homes in its New York City and Los Angeles programs compared to last year.

  • Vice President at the Pasadena Humane Society Jack Hagerman told the Los Angeles Times that his shelter has seen a “massive uptick” in interest for pet adoption, adding that 1,451 people asked to foster animals after the organization sent its first plea for volunteers.
  • Animal Care Centers of New York City told the New York Times that 2,000 people applied for the 200 empty slots in its foster program.
  • In Florida, Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control reported empty kennels for the first time in the shelter's history, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Yes, but: Many shelters are also bracing for increases in owner surrenders or stray intakes as the virus infects and kills more people and harms the economy.

  • "We don’t know what will happen as the numbers of sick and deceased increases, nor do we know what impact the financial stresses might have," Jim Tedford, president and CEO of the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, told USA Today. "But for now we’ve seen communities step up and help reduce shelter populations rather than the other way around."

Go deeper: The environmental impact of Fluffy and Rover

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus Q&A: Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions on vulnerability for those with asthma, traveling across state lines, being contagious, safely washing dishes and alternatives to Lysol and Clorox.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)Arrow56 mins ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,868,539 — Total deaths: 201,502 — Total recoveries — 811,660Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 924,865 — Total deaths: 53,070 — Total recoveries — 99,346 — Total tested: 4,940,376Map.
  3. Business latest: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until September — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will send a letter next week urging Trump, governors and mayors to work together to reopen.
  4. Public health updates: Veterans Affairs acknowledges personal protective equipment shortage — The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared — Americans split by religion on who deserves ventilators.
  5. State updates: Focus group: Ohio swing voters want Trump to act more like a governor — Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late."
  6. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — President says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  7. World latest: India begins to relax lockdown measures — Ramadan during the pandemic.
  8. 1 🍺 thing: State shutdowns and restaurant closures could leave millions of gallons of beer wasted.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The World Health Organization said Saturday there is "no evidence” that people who recover from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.

What they're saying: "People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission."

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health