24 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The environmental impact of Fluffy and Rover

Jacob Knutson

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The 163 million dogs and cats in the U.S. ate one-quarter of the 94.3 billion pounds of meat the country produced in 2015, or as much as 62 million Americans did, according to estimates by UCLA professor Gregory Okin.

Why it matters: Raising that meat generated greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 64 million tons of carbon dioxide, or as much as the yearly emissions of 12.3 million passenger vehicles. U.S. pet ownership has increased since 2015 when the pet census was taken and Orkin made his calculations. As the number of pets has increased, so have emissions.

By the numbers: In 2018, there were...

Yes, but: Because cats are carnivores, they don't have the option to go vegetarian or vegan.

  • As omnivores, dogs benefit from a mixed diet that includes a certain amount of animal protein depending on the breed.

What's new: More pets are increasingly feasting on high-end foods, which contain high-quality meat and require more land, water, fossil fuels, phosphate biocides and pesticides to produce.

Owners can shrink their pets' dietary footprint by reducing the amount they're fed.

  • Veterinarians classified more than 100 million dogs and cats as overweight or obese in 2018.
  • Owners can also feed their pets lower-quality proteins, as dogs and cats can happily chow on meat by-products, such as marrow, kidneys, and spleen, left from processing meat for humans.
  • Environment-conscience prospective pet owners might consider adopting animals with smaller carbon footprints like birds, rodents and some reptiles.

The bottom line: “This analysis does not mean that dog and cat ownership should be curtailed for environmental reasons, but neither should we view it as an unalloyed good,” UCLA's Okin concludes.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Agriculture giant Cargill to roll out plant-based meat products

A Cargill meat processing plant in Springdale, Arizona. Photo: Spencer Tirey/Getty Images

Agriculture giant Cargill will begin producing plant-based patties and ground "fake meat" products in April, the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: Cargill, one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., presents new competition for startups Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods alongside meat giant Tyson Foods, which is rolling out its own plant-based products, Axios' Rashaan Ayesh reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Orion Rummler

Beyond Meat tests "fake" fried chicken across the South

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Beyond Meat is testing its plant-based chicken in KFC locations for three weeks across Tennessee, North Carolina and Kentucky, the company recently announced.

The big picture: McDonald's is one of the only major fast-food restaurants that has not embraced the fake meat boom, the Washington Post reports.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - Economy & Business
Rebecca Falconer

Hong Kong dog diagnosed with "low-level" coronavirus infection

Pet groomers take preventive measure against the coronavirus while working on the dogs. Photo: Lam Yik/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Pet owners are urged to adopt "good hygiene practices" like avoiding kissing animals after a dog was found to have a "low-level of infection" of the novel coronavirus, Hong Kong authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: This would appear to be the first case of a likely human-to-animal transmission, per a spokesman for the city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. But he stressed there's "no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19 or that they become sick."

Go deeperArrowMar 5, 2020 - Health