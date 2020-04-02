PepsiCo Foundation to distribute 50 million meals amid coronavirus outbreak

The PepsiCo Foundation announced Thursday the largest grant in its 62-year history — a $45 million program that includes 50 million nutritious meals for at-risk people amid the coronavirus outbreak, distributed by food banks and other partners around the world.

The state of play: Among the recipients are students whose schools are closed. Meals have already been shipped to Alaska, the Bronx, the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma, and many other places, a company official told Axios.

PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement: "Food is at the heart of what PepsiCo does."