Pentagon preparing coronavirus quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request to prepare 14-day quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people returning to the U.S. from overseas travel, amid concerns about the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, China, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the eighth case of coronavirus in the U.S. on Saturday. The country declared that the virus a public health emergency on Friday.

