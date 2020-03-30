First U.S. service member dies from coronavirus
Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.
The Pentagon on Monday announced the death of a member of the New Jersey National Guard who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Why it matters: It's the first U.S. service member — active, reserve or Guard — to die from the virus, according to the Pentagon. The guardsman passed away on Saturday after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus on March 21.
This is a stinging loss for out military community, and our condolences go out to this family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.— Defense Secretary Mark Esper