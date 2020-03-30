45 mins ago - Health

First U.S. service member dies from coronavirus

Ursula Perano

The Pentagon on Monday announced the death of a member of the New Jersey National Guard who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: It's the first U.S. service member — active, reserve or Guard — to die from the virus, according to the Pentagon. The guardsman passed away on Saturday after being hospitalized for the novel coronavirus on March 21.

This is a stinging loss for out military community, and our condolences go out to this family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.
— Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Marisa Fernandez

New York establishes "containment zone" in New Rochelle to limit coronavirus spread

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy the National Guard to the New York City suburb New Rochelle on Tuesday to establish a 1-mile "containment zone" to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The tri-state area has confirmed more than 150 cases, as New Jersey announced its first death on Tuesday. Cases in New Rochelle have spiked from community spread.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. Marine first in Virginia to test positive for coronavirus

A U.S. Marine in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, has become the first person in the state to contract the novel coronavirus, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Rath Hoffman said in a statement via Twitter on Saturday evening.

The big picture: The Marine was being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital after recently returning from overseas, where he was on official business, Hoffman said. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed on the case. On Friday, a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Naples, Italy, became the first in Europe to test positive for the virus. An American soldier stationed in South Korea was quarantined on Feb. 25 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rebecca Falconer

Destructive tornado forces Arkansas city to impose curfew

Jonesboro, Arkansas, police said the city was placed under a 12-hour curfew starting 7pm Saturday after a massive tornado tore through the city, wounding at least six people as it razed buildings in its wake.

The big picture: It was the most damaging of several tornadoes to strike Arkansas and Iowa on Saturday, per the National Weather Service. City Mayor Harold Perrin said the state's National Guard had been called in and warned the injury number could increase, per the New York Times, which reports a city official as saying, "If we come through this without a loss of life, it will be a minor miracle." The NWS issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch for parts of the Midwest through Saturday night.

