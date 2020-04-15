Pentagon watchdog says White House didn't influence $10B Microsoft contract
President Trump with Microsoft CEO Stya Nadella and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2017. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
The Pentagon's inspector general reported Wednesday that the White House did not influence the Defense Department's decision to award a $10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon, CNBC reports.
Why it matters: Amazon sued the department last year, claiming that President Trump influenced the decision by repeatedly and publicly criticizing the company and its CEO, Jeff Bezos.