Background: A dozen GOP members of Congress sent President Trump a letter in July urging him to delay the Pentagon's plan to award its Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract to a single company.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Scott Rosenberg: The president's outspoken criticism of Amazon and its founder put the Pentagon in a tough place however the choice came down. If the government went with Amazon, it might have raised Trump's ire, but now that it is rejecting the company, it will inevitably be accused of politicizing the choice.

