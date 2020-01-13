Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station that killed three service members last month was an "act of terrorism" and that the Saudi gunman was determined to have been "motivated by jihadist ideology" following a criminal investigation.

The big picture: The attack, perpetrated by a member of the Royal Saudi Air Force enrolled in a training program at the base, prompted a review that led the military to expel more than a dozen Saudi trainees, per CNN. Though none were have found to have aided the gunman in the Pensacola incident, some were found to have connections to extremist movements.

