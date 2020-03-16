The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is one of many venues around the country that has been forced to close over the novel coronavirus outbreak, and it's given the resident penguins a chance to play visitor.

Details: Shedd Aquarium shared a video to Twitter Sunday of a Wellington the rockhopper penguin on a "field trip to meet other animals." The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune caretakers are "getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals" and "introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."