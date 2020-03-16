1 hour ago - Science

Penguin goes on "field trip" in Chicago aquarium shut over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Wellington the rockhopper penguin. Photo: Shedd Aquarium/Twitter

The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is one of many venues around the country that has been forced to close over the novel coronavirus outbreak, and it's given the resident penguins a chance to play visitor.

Details: Shedd Aquarium shared a video to Twitter Sunday of a Wellington the rockhopper penguin on a "field trip to meet other animals." The aquarium told the Chicago Tribune caretakers are "getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals" and "introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

Rebecca Falconer

Hong Kong dog diagnosed with "low-level" coronavirus infection

Pet groomers take preventive measure against the coronavirus while working on the dogs. Photo: Lam Yik/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Pet owners are urged to adopt "good hygiene practices" like avoiding kissing animals after a dog was found to have a "low-level of infection" of the novel coronavirus, Hong Kong authorities said in a statement Wednesday.

Why it matters: This would appear to be the first case of a likely human-to-animal transmission, per a spokesman for the city's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department. But he stressed there's "no evidence that pet animals can be a source of infection of COVID-19 or that they become sick."

Axios

Coronavirus updates: LA the latest to order all bars and restaurants to shut

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced late Sunday an emergency measure effective midnight to close all bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus spread.

The big picture: Governments of all levels around the U.S. and the world are imposing ever more drastic measures in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the global death toll surged past 6,500 Sunday night. The U.S. has now reported 68 deaths. Globally, there are now more than 168,000 cases and over 3,700 in the United States.

Rebecca Falconer

New York City and LA to close all bars and restaurants

A man eats lunch in a deserted restaurant in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Los Angeles has become the latest major city to close all bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus spread.

The big picture: Mayor Eric Garcetti announced late Sunday restaurants "may sell food for takeout only," with the measures "effective at midnight tonight" LA time. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier in the evening only pick-up and delivery would be allowed from restaurants. The city announced earlier Sunday it would begin closing its nearly 1,900 public schools this week through April 20 as it reported 329 coronavirus cases. LA County had reported 69 cases and one death by Sunday night.

