57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence's alternative pandemic world

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence described a world in which he and President Trump led Americans' heroic effort to defeat the coronavirus during last night's vice presidential debate. The problem is, he described a world that doesn't exist.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is very much not in control in the U.S., and America's failed response begins with the individual actions of the president and the vice president themselves.

  • Instead of defending the administration's decisions and behaviors, Pence acted as if they never happened.

What Pence said: Trump's decision to shut down travel from China "bought us invaluable time to stand up the greatest national mobilization since World War II, and I believe it saved hundreds of thousands of American lives."

  • Reality check: The administration botched the initial response to the pandemic, producing a faulty diagnostic test and failing to stop the virus from taking hold across the U.S.
  • Despite the travel ban, the virus clearly found its way into the country.

Pence: "The reality is, when you look at the Biden plan, it reads an awful lot like what President Trump and I and our task force have been doing every step of the way."

Pence: "When you say what the American people have done over these last eight months hasn't worked, that's a great disservice to the sacrifices that the American people have made."

  • Reality check: The virus has brutalized vulnerable populations, including the elderly, the poor and people of color, who have been left largely unprotected by the federal government.

Pence, on the Rose Garden event that is suspected of becoming a super spreader event: "Many of the people who were at that event ... actually were tested for coronavirus, and it was an outdoor event."

  • Reality check: Most attendees were maskless and weren't maintaining distance between one another. And the number of infected attendees speaks for itself.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Trump's COVID response the greatest presidential failure in U.S. history

Sen. Kamala Harris opened the vice presidential debate on Wednesday by condemning the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic as "the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country."

Why it matters: The pandemic is the single most dominant focus of the debate and the election, especially now that President Trump himself has contracted COVID-19. Harris used the moment to hammer Vice President Pence for heading a government response that has seen over 210,000 Americans die from the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence defends hosting Amy Coney Barrett Rose Garden ceremony during pandemic

Vice President Pence defended the White House's decision to hold a large event in the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, noting that it was outdoors and "many people" were tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

Why it matters: Multiple people who attended the event later tested positive for the virus, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, multiple aides to the president and two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

VP debate brings back normal politics

Photos: Robyn Beck, Eric Baradat/AFP via Gety Images

Toward the end, the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City got personal — about President Trump, a reminder of what this election will ultimately come down to.

Sen. Kamala Harris flashed back to last week's raucous presidential debate, arguing that Trump's "stand back and stand by" answer to a question about white supremacists "is part of a pattern."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow