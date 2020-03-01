18 mins ago - Health

Mike Pence to local schools: It's OK to shut down over coronavirus

Rebecca Falconer

Vice President Mike Pence appears in a pre-taped interview on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC

Vice President Mike Pence told MSNBC in an interview airing Sunday President Trump would respect decisions by local authorities that combat the novel coronavirus, including school shutdowns.

Details: Pence, who's leading the Trump administration's COVID-19 task force, acknowledged in his "Meet the Press" interview there had been "some downturns this week" on the stock market because of concerns about the virus. But he added: "[I]t will come back. But our focus is going to remain on the health and well-being of the American people."

What they're saying: During the interview, MSNBC's Chuck Todd pressed Pence on how the Trump administration would respond to a local authority planning to close the school system for a week.

  • "I think the president would respect any decisions that are made at the state and local level," Pence replied.
  • "What the president has told us to do on the task force, what he did when he initiated the suspension of all travel from China, the quarantining effort, is we’re leaning into this effort," Pence said during another part of the interview, recorded Saturday. "It’s all hands on deck. Because our effort here is to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States."

Go deeper: What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Ursula Perano

Obama Ebola czar rips Pence for controlling health officials' statements

Ronald Klain with President Obama in 2014. Photo: Drew Angerer/Bloomberg

The Obama administration's Ebola response coordinator Ronald Klain tore into the White House Thursday over a report in the New York Times that all public statements and appearances by health officials must be coordinated with the office of Vice President Mike Pence.

What they're saying: "I was the WH Ebola Response Coordinator in 2014-15," Klain tweeted. "We never told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or National Institutes of Health what they could say, or ever censored their medical statements. If the WH is doing that now, it is a danger to public health."

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alayna TreeneSam Baker

What the coronavirus means for Trump's presidency

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

A poor response to the coronavirus could be politically devastating for President Trump, and so far his administration has given the strong impression that it’s still scrambling as the risk of a pandemic mounts.

Why it matters: There’s only so much any president can do to stop a virus from spreading, and for now the coronavirus is still very much under control within the U.S. But if the disease get worse in the months ahead, and if the administration seems to be caught off guard, that spells trouble for public confidence in Trump.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Health