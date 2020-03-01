Mike Pence to local schools: It's OK to shut down over coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence told MSNBC in an interview airing Sunday President Trump would respect decisions by local authorities that combat the novel coronavirus, including school shutdowns.

Details: Pence, who's leading the Trump administration's COVID-19 task force, acknowledged in his "Meet the Press" interview there had been "some downturns this week" on the stock market because of concerns about the virus. But he added: "[I]t will come back. But our focus is going to remain on the health and well-being of the American people."

What they're saying: During the interview, MSNBC's Chuck Todd pressed Pence on how the Trump administration would respond to a local authority planning to close the school system for a week.

"I think the president would respect any decisions that are made at the state and local level," Pence replied.

"What the president has told us to do on the task force, what he did when he initiated the suspension of all travel from China, the quarantining effort, is we’re leaning into this effort," Pence said during another part of the interview, recorded Saturday. "It’s all hands on deck. Because our effort here is to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the United States."

