Pence declines to commit to cooperating with Jan. 6 select committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence declined to commit to cooperating with the Jan. 6 select committee's investigation in an interview with AP and Fox News on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "We'll evaluate any of those requests as they come," said Pence, who has previously described the Capitol riot as a "dark day" in U.S. history.

The big picture: Several allies of former President Trump have refused to cooperate with the congressional probe. The committee has moved to hold three in contempt.

Flashback: Trump defended Capitol rioters who threatened to "hang" Pence for certifying the 2020 election.