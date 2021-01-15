Vice President Mike Pence called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday to congratulate her and offer assistance in the transition, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: The belated conversation came six days before the inauguration after a contentious post-election stretch. President Trump has neither spoken with President-elect Joe Biden, nor explicitly conceded the 2020 election.

The call is the first known occasion that Pence and Harris have communicated since their vice presidential debate last fall.

"It also represents the only one-on-one interaction between the dueling 2020 presidential tickets..." the Times writes.

The big picture: The vice president and his wife Karen Pence plan to attend Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.