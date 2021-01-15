Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Mike Pence calls Kamala Harris to offer congratulations and help

Mike Pence. Photo: Chip Somodevilla via Getty

Vice President Mike Pence called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday to congratulate her and offer assistance in the transition, the New York Times first reported.

Why it matters: The belated conversation came six days before the inauguration after a contentious post-election stretch. President Trump has neither spoken with President-elect Joe Biden, nor explicitly conceded the 2020 election.

  • The call is the first known occasion that Pence and Harris have communicated since their vice presidential debate last fall.
  • "It also represents the only one-on-one interaction between the dueling 2020 presidential tickets..." the Times writes.

The big picture: The vice president and his wife Karen Pence plan to attend Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

  • Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration and is expected to leave the White House the same morning, per the New York Times.
  • "The final flouting of norms came when he refused to appear at the swearing-in, a national rite of reconciliation, becoming the first outgoing president to snub an inauguration since the 1860s," the Times reports.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden swearing-in

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform during Wednesday's swearing-in for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced.

The big picture: Biden's PIC plans five days of programming, with the theme of "America United."

Ursula Perano
Updated Jan 13, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump becomes first president to be impeached twice

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The House voted 232-197 to impeach President Trump for “incitement of insurrection" after a violent pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol last week while Congress met to count the Electoral College vote.

Why it matters: Trump is now the only president in history to have been impeached twice — his first impeachment happened just over a year ago in December of 2019. He has just one week left in his term before President-elect Biden is sworn-in on Jan. 20.

Ursula Perano
Jan 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Jaime Harrison to head Democratic National Committee

Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

President-elect Biden has selected former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to chair the Democratic National Committee.

Why it matters: Harrison rose to national prominence while running in 2020 to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a close ally of President Trump. The Democrat smashed the all-time Senate fundraising record by collecting $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, but he ultimately lost to Graham by 10 points.

