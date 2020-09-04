1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pence: White House, Congress reach deal to avoid government shutdown

Vice President Pence told CNBC on Friday that the Trump administration and Congress have reached a deal to avert a government shutdown without linking it to new coronavirus relief measures.

Why it matters: The federal government is headed towards a shutdown if Congress does not pass legislation, like a continuing resolution, before the end of the month.

  • The deal comes as lawmakers prepare to return to Washington for what is expected to be another heated battle over the next coronavirus stimulus.
  • Many speculated that another round of pandemic relief would be combined with a funding resolution, but Pence's comments suggest the two issues would be addressed separately.

What he's saying: "The agreement reached this week by the Treasury secretary and our negotiation team to have a continuing resolution to continue to fund the government when the fiscal year runs out at the end of this month means that now we can focus just on another relief bill," Pence said.

  • "We’re not going to allow Democrats in Congress to use a coronavirus relief bill to bail out poorly run Democratic states." 

The big picture: Pence's remarks came a day after the AP and other news outlets reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached a tentative agreement on a "clean" stopgap bill.

  • "House Democrats support a clean continuing resolution,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill told the AP.

The bottom line: The duration of the continuing resolution is unclear, but the AP reported that funding is likely to last until December.

Nation's largest police union endorses Trump

The Fraternal Order of Police — the largest police union in the U.S. — on Friday endorsed President Trump for re-election.

Why it matters: Trump has made issues of "law and order" a central theme of his campaign amid the large anti-racism protests that have sprung up throughout the country. He's falsely accused rival Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police and recently issued a memo saying he'd cut federal funding for any "anarchist jurisdiction" that "disempowers or defunds police departments."

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 26,347,573 — Total deaths: 869,600 — Total recoveries: 17,560,810Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 6,151,391 — Total deaths: 186,834 — Total recoveries: 2,266,957 — Total tests: 80,381,085Map.
  3. Health: The pandemic is driving skyrocketing rates of depressionHow "COVID fatigue" clouds judgment.
  4. Business: U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August.
  5. ✈️ Travel: Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic.
DOJ updates merger remedies guidelines for first time in nearly a decade

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday updated its merger remedies guidelines for the first time in nearly a decade.

Why it matters: This is the new framework for how DOJ plans to solve for antitrust concerns, including for mega-mergers that reshape industries.

