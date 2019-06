Vice President Mike Pence defended a State Department ban on flying the rainbow flag on U.S. embassy flagpoles during the LGBTQ Pride Month of June, telling NBC News Monday night "it's the right decision."

Details: Asked whether the policy "runs counter" to President Trump's tweet supporting Pride Month, Pence said: "We both feel that way very passionately, but when it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies, and capitals around the world, one American flag flies."