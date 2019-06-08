U.S. embassies find loopholes to celebrate Pride Month

The state of play: Some embassies are still celebrate Pride Month, defying, or working around, the policy.

The U.S. missions in Seoul, South Korea and Chennai, India have hung large pride flags on the sides of their buildings.

The embassy in New Delhi, India hung rainbow colored lights.

There are photos on the website for the U.S. Embassy of Chile raising a pride flag last month.

U.S. diplomats in Jerusalem joined marches for Pride and tolerance.

The big picture: President Trump has multiple policies that infringe on the rights of LGBTQ Americans, including banning transgender Americans from serving in the U.S. military. He also has plans to make it easier for adoption agencies to reject same-sex parents.

But, but, but: Trump, in a recent tweet, wrote: "As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals...."

