Peloton files for IPO

Photo: Peloton

Peloton, the New York-based company best known for its stationary exercise bike and accompanying exercise videos, has filed to go public on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol "PTON."

Why it matters: Peloton is both a hardware and software subscription company (and a content streamer), whose CEO boldly compares it to Apple.

By the numbers:

  • The company generated revenue of $218.6 million, $435 million and $915 million for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.
  • But it also incurred net losses of $71.1 million, $47.9 million and $195.6 million for those same years, respectively.
  • Again, for those same years, its subscriber count was 107,708, 245,667 and 511,202, respectively.
  • Its average net monthly churn, a key metric for a company touting itself as a subscription business, was 0.70%, 0.64%, and 0.65%, respectively.

