What to make of Peloton's confidential IPO filing

Peloton, the connected fitness company, said that it filed confidential IPO paperwork. No specifics were disclosed, but word is that Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are lead bankers, with plans to price the offering in September.

Why it matters: Peloton may be first out of the gate for the post-Labor Day IPO rush, and will confound analyst "buckets." It's a hardware maker that's also a subscription content creator that's also a streaming software company that also does its own last-mile logistics. CEO John Foley is known to prompt cynical chuckles by calling Peloton the next Apple, but it's hard to think of a much better comp.