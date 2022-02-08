Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: Peloton CEO John Foley stepping down

Axios

John Foley. Photo: Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Peloton CEO John Foley plans to step down and become executive chair after a decline in demand and a production halt led to a steep sell-off of the company's shares, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The exercise bike maker also plans to cut about 2,800 jobs, which represents about 20% of its corporate workforce, according to the Journal.

  • Foley, a former Barnes & Noble executive who co-founded Peloton over 10 years ago, will be replaced as CEO by former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy.
  • Peloton's value had dramatically fallen after a reported cut in production levels before rebounding in recent days over reports that Amazon and others may be interested in purchasing the company.
  • Last month, a hedge fund with less than a 5% stake in Peloton called for Foley to be fired and for the connected fitness company to consider seeking a strategic buyer, Axios' Dan Primack reported.

Between the lines: Foley and other company insiders control more than 80% of Peloton's voting shares, per the Journal, meaning he would likely have veto power over any deal.

What they're saying: "We are open to exploring any opportunity that could create value for Peloton shareholders," Foley told the paper.

Go deeper: Peloton's wild ride and possible buyers

Go deeper

Emily Peck
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Expand chart
Data: BLS; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The super tight labor market pushed lots of men back to work in January, but women were held back by Omicron.

Driving the news: More than 1 million men surged into the job market last month, coming off the sidelines and either looking for a job or getting a job, compared to just 39,000 women, according to government data released Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldRussell Contreras
1 hour ago - Technology

The Spanish-language misinformation crisis

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Spanish-language misinformation on social media platforms is flourishing, even as tech companies add more moderators, adopt stricter content rules, add context labels and block offending accounts.

Why it matters: Latinos are increasingly turning to social media for news during the pandemic — including important elections where Spanish-language misinformation sometimes sits unchallenged, posing threats to health and democracies.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
1 hour ago - World

Olympics put China's press intimidation on full display

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Foreign correspondents in China are speaking out after a Chinese security official pulled a Dutch reporter out of their live shot during the Olympic opening ceremony.

Why it matters: The International Olympic Committee called it an "isolated incident," but the press environment in China has deteriorated dramatically in the past two years. Foreign journalists have been kicked out of the country and intimidation and physical violence targeting journalists have become more common.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow