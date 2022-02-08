Peloton CEO John Foley plans to step down and become executive chair after a decline in demand and a production halt led to a steep sell-off of the company's shares, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The exercise bike maker also plans to cut about 2,800 jobs, which represents about 20% of its corporate workforce, according to the Journal.

Foley, a former Barnes & Noble executive who co-founded Peloton over 10 years ago, will be replaced as CEO by former Spotify and Netflix CFO Barry McCarthy.

Peloton's value had dramatically fallen after a reported cut in production levels before rebounding in recent days over reports that Amazon and others may be interested in purchasing the company.

Last month, a hedge fund with less than a 5% stake in Peloton called for Foley to be fired and for the connected fitness company to consider seeking a strategic buyer, Axios' Dan Primack reported.

Between the lines: Foley and other company insiders control more than 80% of Peloton's voting shares, per the Journal, meaning he would likely have veto power over any deal.

What they're saying: "We are open to exploring any opportunity that could create value for Peloton shareholders," Foley told the paper.

