Pelosi: White House's latest relief offer is "one step forward, two steps back"

Nancy Pelosi speaking with reporters on Oct. 9. Photo: Xinhua/T IngShen/liujie via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that the Trump administration's new $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal was “one step forward, two steps back," in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

Why it matters: It's the most recent rejection in ongoing stimulus negotiations throughout the coronavirus pandemic and comes days after President Trump stopped, then restarted talks with House Democrats.

The state of play: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks."

  • Two sources close to Senate leadership said Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

What they're saying: "On Friday, the Trump Administration returned to the table with a proposal that attempted to address some of the concerns Democrats have in the coronavirus relief negotiations," Pelosi wrote.

  • "When the President talks about wanting a bigger relief package, his proposal appears to mean that he wants more money at his discretion to grant or withhold, rather than agreeing on language prescribing how we honor our workers, crush the virus and put money in the pockets of workers."
  • "From start to finish, the Trump Administration refuses to honor our heroes and respect the safety our workforce. The funding for state and local remains sadly inadequate."

What to watch: "Despite these unaddressed concerns, I remain hopeful that yesterday’s developments will move us closer to an agreement on a relief package that addresses the health and economic crisis facing America’s families."

  • "...Democrats are awaiting language from the Administration on several provisions as the negotiations on the overall funding amount continue."

Oct 9, 2020

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

Oct 8, 2020

Trump tells House GOP leader he wants a "big deal" on COVID relief

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Within a day of tweeting that he was calling off bipartisan talks for a coronavirus stimulus deal, President Trump phoned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and indicated he was worried by the stock market reaction and wanted a "big deal" with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, per two sources familiar with the call.

What we're hearing: Trump was spooked after seeing the instant drop in the stock market and intense backlash to his tweet, and he has since directed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to push for a more comprehensive relief bill before the election.

Oct 9, 2020

Pelosi trolls Trump with bill to alter 25th Amendment process

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill Friday that would create a "Commission on President Capacity" to allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment, which can be invoked if the president becomes physically incapable of fulfilling their role.

Why it matters: There's almost no chance of this bill ever becoming law, so it's meant more as a publicity stunt to troll President Trump — despite her claims otherwise.

