Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Pelosi urges top U.S. general to block Trump from nuclear codes

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members on Friday that she's spoken to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley about blocking an "unhinged" President Trump from accessing the nuclear codes.

Why it matters: Pelosi's effort underscores the extraordinary nature of discussions among top political civilian and military leaders right now about what threats Trump may pose to national security following Wednesday's attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

  • It also raises questions about the separation of powers between Congress and the executive branch.

What she's saying: "This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike," the speaker wrote.

  • "The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy."

The big picture: In the same letter, Pelosi said that she has reached out to Vice President Pence about invoking the 25th Amendment to immediately remove Trump from office. If the Cabinet does not act, Pelosi said the House will proceed with impeaching Trump.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
Updated 23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi and Schumer call for Trump's immediate removal from office

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for Vice President Mike Pence and members of President Trump's Cabinet to remove him from office via the 25th Amendment.

Driving the news: Pelosi accused Trump of committing "seditious acts" and said keeping him in office for the next 13 days would be "very dangerous." She emphasized that the "overwhelming sentiment" of her caucus is to impeach Trump if Pence or the Cabinet do not act.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House Judiciary Committee Democrats urge Pence to invoke 25th Amendment

Vice President Pence presiding over a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Photo: Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats called on Vice President Mike Pence in a letter Wednesday to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office, saying he incited the riot that violently breached the U.S. Capitol earlier that day.

Why it matters: The letter comes as Republican officials are considering drastic steps to stop the president, including censure, impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which would allow Pence to step in if  Trump were found to be unable to perform his duties, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Margaret Talev report.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

As allies abandon him, Trump says he'll plan for "seamless transition of power"

President Trump in a video on Thursday condemned the mob that violently stormed the U.S. Capitol one day earlier, saying the rioters "defiled the seat of American democracy."

Why it matters via Axios' Alayna Treene: We're only seeing this concession after his fiercest allies have begun to abandon him.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow