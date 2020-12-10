Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pelosi defends Swalwell, says Congress should fight "undue Chinese influence"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday she doesn't have "any concern" about Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), after an Axios investigation revealed the congressman was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy seeking to gain access to U.S. political circles up until 2015.

Driving the news: Pelosi called for closer examination of Chinese activities "in terms of their undue influence at universities in our country and the overtures they've tried to make to members of Congress," but stopped short of saying that lawmakers should run background checks on everyone they work with.

Swalwell is not accused of wrongdoing and says he immediately cut off ties with the suspected operative, Christine Fang, when alerted by the FBI in 2015.

  • He said Wednesday that the government needs to invest more in intelligence resources to ensure that foreign agents can't successfully conduct these kinds of operations, as congressional offices don't have the "technical capabilities" to run extensive background checks.
  • Pelosi said at a press conference Thursday: "I think we should make sure that everybody knows what they are being subjected to. But I don't know that it means that we have to background check every intern who comes into the Capitol."

The big picture: Pelosi confirmed that congressional leaders were briefed in the spring of 2015 about the Chinese operation targeting U.S. officials, including Swalwell.

  • "When that was made known to the members of Congress, it was over. That was the end of any communication with those people," Pelosi said.
  • Pelosi accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has questioned how long Pelosi knew of Swalwell's ties to Fang, of "trying to deflect attention from the fact that he has QAnon in his delegation."
  • "We knew when they knew," Pelosi said, noting that the leaders of both parties were briefed at the same time.

Oriana Gonzalez
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Swalwell says he was "shocked" when FBI alerted him to suspected Chinese spy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Wednesday he was "shocked" when he discovered in 2015 that Christine Fang — a Chinese national who started working with him in 2012 — was a suspected spy who targeted him and other California politicians, as revealed by Axios.

The big picture: Swalwell is not accused of wrongdoing and immediately cut off ties with Fang after receiving a defensive briefing from the FBI, according to a current U.S. intelligence official. The California lawmaker told CNN that congressional offices don't have the "technical capabilities" to run background checks on the people they work with.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McCarthy says GOP leaders agree to $600 cash stimulus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Trump at the White House on March 27. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tells Axios that both he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the White House they would support including $600 stimulus checks in a coronavirus relief deal being negotiated in Congress.

Driving the news: The top House Republican said he and McConnell committed to back the amount being sought by the White House during a Tuesday afternoon call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Mnuchin walked them through his $916 billion plan.

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidenceTrump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  2. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most AmericansMiddle America is still racking up a ton of new coronavirus casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  4. World: Israel's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fanThe benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
