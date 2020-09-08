50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, Schumer: Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) denounced Senate Republicans' plan to introduce a pared-down coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday, saying the "emaciated" bill "is headed nowhere."

Why it matters: Weeks after the expiration of key stimulus components from the CARES Act, like expanded unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, congressional leaders appear no closer to a deal on the next round of relief.

The state of play, via Axios' Alayna Treene: Senate Republicans have decided that they can get behind a narrow, scaled back package that addresses only the key issues with widespread GOP support, including more money for schools, widespread liability protections and restructured unemployment benefits.

  • Many Senate Republicans privately expect their slimmed-down bill to fail, but see the expected vote as a maneuver to put Democrats, who passed their $3 trillion HEROES Act in May, on defense.

What they're saying: "If anyone doubts [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell’s true intent is anything but political, just look at the bill.  This proposal is laden with poison pills Republicans know Democrats would never support," Pelosi and Schumer said in their statement.

  • They added that the bill is "only intended to help vulnerable Republican senators by giving them a 'check the box' vote to maintain the appearance that they’re not held hostage by their extreme right-wing that doesn’t want to spend a nickel to help people."

The other side: "It does not contain every idea our party likes," McConnell said in a statement of his own on Tuesday.

  • "I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation."

Hans Nichols
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on coronavirus vaccine: Don't trust Trump

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden meets with veterans and union leaders in the backyard of a supporter. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both warned Americans this holiday weekend to be skeptical of anything Trump says about a potential coronavirus vaccine, saying they’ll take their cues from scientists and not the president.

Why it matters: The Democratic ticket is trying to strike the right balance — they want to warn that Trump may be making premature claims for political gain, but they don’t want t0 dissuade Americans from actually using a vaccine once one is safe and available.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 27,372,211 — Total deaths: 893,382— Total recoveries: 18,373,287Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,306,412 — Total deaths: 189,283 — Total recoveries: 2,333,551 — Total tests: 83,426,990Map
  3. Politics: Biden campaign taps new ad agency to educate voters on casting ballots during coronavirus.
  4. Health: Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: Colleges and universities have found at least 51,000 cases already.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
  7. Business: The pandemic is reshaping the holiday shopping season — Survey shows employees don't trust CEOs on return-to-work plans.
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Tennis world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty said she won't go to Paris to defend her French Open tennis title because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What she's saying: "It has been a difficult decision to make," the Australian said in a statement. "There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia."

