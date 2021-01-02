Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images
Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.
Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.
Details: Vandals spray painted, “WERES MY MONEY" and “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” on McConnell’s door in Louisville early Saturday, according to AP.
- On New Year's Day, someone spray-painted "“$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything" on Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and left a pig’s head and fake blood, KGO-TV reports.
- Police officers in both cities are investigating the incidents.
What they're saying: “I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in a statement.
- “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”
- “We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”