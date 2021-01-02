Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized

Pelosi and McConnell leaving the Capitol in July 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Details: Vandals spray painted, “WERES MY MONEY" and “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” on McConnell’s door in Louisville early Saturday, according to AP.

  • On New Year's Day, someone spray-painted "“$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything" on Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and left a pig’s head and fake blood, KGO-TV reports.
  • Police officers in both cities are investigating the incidents.

What they're saying: “I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in a statement.

  • “I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not. This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society.”
  • “We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

Mike Allen, author of AM
Jan 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

McConnell slaps back Trump — repeatedly

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell departs the Capitol on Dec. 11. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

It took four years and an election defeat. But someone with real power inside the Republican Party is standing up to — and swatting back — President Trump: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Why it matters: This is a preview of the power struggle that will define the Republican Party in 2021.

Jacob Knutson
Jan 1, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Congress overrides Trump's veto of defense spending bill

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Congress handed President Trump a rare blow on Friday when the Senate joined the House in voting to override his veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Why it matters: The bipartisan New Year's Day legislative rebuke is the first veto override of Trump's presidency. It comes less than three weeks before Trump leaves office and underscores the popularity of the military legislation, passed each Congress since 1967, that includes increased pay for troops.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021
  2. Politics: Biden asks nation for bell ringings, light shows to remember those lost to COVIDMcConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase
  3. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant
  4. Vaccine: WHO lists Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use — Pfizer warns "no data" to show single dose of vaccine offers protection after 21 days — U.S. set to end 2020 with just over 3 million vaccine doses administered
  5. States: Florida becomes third state with COVID-19 variant
  6. Economy: 19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020
  7. Poll: America hopes 2021 will be less terrible
  8. World: The world rings in the new year amid a pandemic — India grants its first COVID-19 vaccine authorization to AstraZeneca
