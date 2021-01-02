Vandals defaced the homes of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) with graffiti after Congress failed to pass a standalone measure to increase coronavirus relief, AP reports.

Why it matters: Senate Republicans refused to allow debate on a bill passed by the House to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Details: Vandals spray painted, “WERES MY MONEY" and “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” on McConnell’s door in Louisville early Saturday, according to AP.

On New Year's Day, someone spray-painted "“$2K,” “Cancel rent!” and “We want everything" on Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and left a pig’s head and fake blood, KGO-TV reports.

Police officers in both cities are investigating the incidents.

What they're saying: “I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest,” McConnell said in a statement.