19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay: "You want a pause? Tell that to the virus"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday for delaying moving forward on the next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: McConnell has said for weeks that Congress should wait until it has assessed the impact of the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.

What Pelosi said:

"With all these deaths and the need for us to pass so that as law more specific prescribed direction to the administration who should have done this on their own. Mitch McConnell says no, we need a pause. We need a pause? Tell that to the virus. Is the virus taking a pause? Is hunger in America taking a pause? ... We need more resources, and that's in the HEROES Act as well. The HEROES Act is an answer, it has a strategy.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand has only eight active novel coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 patients in hospital after another day of zero new infections. However, the death toll has risen to 22.

Zoom in: A top health official told a briefing Thursday a 96-year-old woman was regarded to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death. The virus is not recorded as the primary cause of her death on her death certificate. But he said it was decided to include her in the overall tally of deaths related to the coronavirus.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health

Mitch McConnell: There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell puts on a mask after speaking to the press on Capitol Hill on May 19. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday encouraged people to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, hours before the U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000, per Politico.

Why it matters: President Trump has been resisted wearing face coverings in public and ridiculed Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden for doing so this week. But McConnell reportedly sided with CDC guidelines during a Kentucky event to deliver his message to young people. "There's no stigma attached to wearing a mask," he said, per Politico. "There’s no stigma attached to staying six feet apart." McConnell has also taken to posting images to Instagram in recent days of himself wearing a mask.

Go deeper: CDC issues guidelines for reopening offices: Masks, handshake bans and more

13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Zuckerberg: Social networks should not be "the arbiter of truth"

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday that social media platforms should not police political speech, and that "people should be able to see what politicians say.”

Why it matters: Zuckerberg was responding to Twitter's decision this week to fact-check a pair of President Trump's tweets that claimed that mail-in ballots are "substantially fraudulent." Twitter's label, which directs users to "get the facts" about mail-in voting, does not censor Trump's tweets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy