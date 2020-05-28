Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay: "You want a pause? Tell that to the virus"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lambasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday for delaying moving forward on the next coronavirus relief package.
The big picture: McConnell has said for weeks that Congress should wait until it has assessed the impact of the $2 trillion CARES Act passed in March.
- He recently hinted that his party may move "in the next month or so" to start negotiating with Democrats, who have already passed their own measure, the HEROES Act, through the House.
What Pelosi said:
"With all these deaths and the need for us to pass so that as law more specific prescribed direction to the administration who should have done this on their own. Mitch McConnell says no, we need a pause. We need a pause? Tell that to the virus. Is the virus taking a pause? Is hunger in America taking a pause? ... We need more resources, and that's in the HEROES Act as well. The HEROES Act is an answer, it has a strategy.