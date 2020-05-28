Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay: "You want a pause? Tell that to the virus"

New Zealand has only eight active novel coronavirus cases and no COVID-19 patients in hospital after another day of zero new infections. However, the death toll has risen to 22.

Zoom in: A top health official told a briefing Thursday a 96-year-old woman was regarded to have recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death. The virus is not recorded as the primary cause of her death on her death certificate. But he said it was decided to include her in the overall tally of deaths related to the coronavirus.