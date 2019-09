Why it matters: Per Axios' Alayna Treene, there was overwhelming consensus among House Democrats Axios interviewed after Lewandowski appeared before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday that the chaotic hearing did nothing to galvanize public support for impeaching President Trump.

The big picture: Politico reports that Pelosi addressed the issue of Lewandowski declining to answer questions that involved conversations with President Trump not referenced in the Mueller report. Pelosi's spokeswoman Ashley Etienne confirmed the report of the speaker's comments in a statement to news outlets.

Etienne said a member commented during the closed-door meeting "on the level of disrespect that Lewandowski displayed at the hearing for the committee and Congress’s authority to uncover the truth," per The Hill.

Pelosi agreed that his behavior was "beyond the pale and contemptible," Etienne said.

Between the lines: Several lawmakers in the room took her remarks as a dig at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler for not holding Lewandowski in contempt for his defiance, according to WashPost, which notes that staff would have technically had to draft a contempt resolution to vote on in committee.

Some felt the committee looked weak for not responding, but the panel could choose to move forward with contempt at a later day, per WashPost.

Go deeper: Lewandowski hearing boosts Pelosi's anti-impeachment plan