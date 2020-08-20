Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday endorsed Massachussetts Rep. Joe Kennedy III in his bid to unseat the state's incumbent Sen. Ed Markey, giving Kennedy a crucial boost in a tight Democratic primary race.
Why it matters: Her move comes as many on the left have called for fresher, younger faces to represent party leadership. The 74-year-old Markey is backed by progressives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), and co-authored the Green New Deal.
- Pelosi’s endorsement was a surprise to many in Washington, given she served 25 years with Markey in the House and the two have long been supportive of each other.
What she's saying: "Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today, and that is why I am proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate," Pelosi said in a video announcing her endorsement.
- "Joe Kennedy represents this party’s future. He will help lead Democrats forward on the defining battles of our time," Pelosi added in a news release from Kennedy's campaign, per the Boston Globe.