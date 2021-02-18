House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the "9/11 style" commission investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol must have subpoena powers in order to be successful.

The big picture: Subpoena powers will give the commission the ability to call witnesses for testimony — including uncooperative ones. Calls for a commission have grown since impeachment charges against former President Trump failed in the Senate last weekend.

Republican lawmakers are arguing that the commission will need to be genuinely bipartisan in order to be successful.