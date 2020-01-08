Growing number of Senate Democrats want Pelosi to send impeachment articles

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to hold off on transmitting the House's articles of impeachment, a growing number of Democrats in the Senate are calling for her to end the stalemate.
Why it matters: Pelosi has said she is withholding the articles from the Senate until she knows what the trial will look like, with some speculating that the delay is intended to pressure Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses. However, McConnell announced Tuesday that he already has enough GOP votes to set the rules for the trial, which would see both sides make their opening arguments before the chamber votes on potential witnesses.
What they're saying:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.): "If we’re going to do it, she should send them over. I don’t see what good delay does," per Bloomberg.
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.): "We are reaching a point where the articles of impeachment should be sent," per NBC News.
- Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.): "I’m hoping they will come over here soon. I think most people are ready to get moving on this," per CNN.
- Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.): "I think the time has past. She should send the articles over," per the Washington Post.
- Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.): "I think it's time to turn the articles over and let's see where the Senate can take it," per CNN.
- Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.): "We need to get folks to testify and we need more information ... but nonetheless I’m ready. I don’t know what leverage we have. It looks like the cake is already baked," per Politico.
- Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.): "I respect the fact that she is concerned about the fact about whether or not there will be a fair trial. But I do think it is time to get on with it," per Politico.
- Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats: "I don't think her holding them puts any particular pressure on McConnell," per NBC.
Yes, but: All of these senators would still likely vote to call witnesses after the trial begins.
