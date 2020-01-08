Growing number of Senate Democrats want Pelosi to send impeachment articles

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to hold off on transmitting the House's articles of impeachment, a growing number of Democrats in the Senate are calling for her to end the stalemate.

Why it matters: Pelosi has said she is withholding the articles from the Senate until she knows what the trial will look like, with some speculating that the delay is intended to pressure Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call witnesses. However, McConnell announced Tuesday that he already has enough GOP votes to set the rules for the trial, which would see both sides make their opening arguments before the chamber votes on potential witnesses.