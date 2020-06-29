48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Aug. 18

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Monday that she is extending the House's historic remote voting period until Aug. 18 due to the ongoing public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The designated period, which began on May 20, marks the first time in history that congressional members have been able to vote remotely — in this instance, by directing another member to vote on their behalf. House Republicans have attacked the system as unconstitutional and sought to have it struck down in court in May.

Axios
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,195,680 — Total deaths: 502,802 — Total recoveries — 5,169,421Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,564,163 — Total deaths: 125,928 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Public health: Jacksonville, home of August GOP convention, issues public face mask requirement — HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir.
  4. Congress: Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Aug. 18 — Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't recognize members who don't wear masks.
Fadel Allassan
8 mins ago - World

AP: China engaged in campaign of forced birth control against Uighurs

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

The Chinese government is engaging in a sweeping campaign of forced birth control and sterilization on Uighurs and other minorities that is "far more widespread and systematic" than was previously known, according to an AP investigation published Monday.

Why it matters: The draconian effort, which has been carried out in the western region of Xinjiang over the past four years, has been described by some experts as "demographic genocide." It coincides with years of restrictions and human rights abuses against Uighurs and other majority-Muslim ethnic groups in China under the authoritarian leadership of Xi Jinping.

Jacob Knutson
52 mins ago - Health

Jacksonville issues public face mask requirement

A statue of a jogger with a face mask in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.

