Details: Pelosi said she's "deeply disappointed" by the expansion of the administration's Remain-in-Mexico policy, being challenged in the courts, which aims to keep Central American asylum-seekers in Mexico until U.S. officials have determined if they're eligible to enter the United States. This "violates the rights of asylum seekers under U.S. law and fails to address the root causes of Central American migration," Pelosi said.

“Congress will continue to hold the Trump Administration accountable for its failures to address the humanitarian situation at our southern border."

Driving the news: Trump's announced Friday that tariffs against Mexican goods were "indefinitely suspended." A joint statement from the State Department and the Mexican government said Mexico would take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration, to include the deployment of its National Guard throughout Mexico, giving priority to its southern border."

The big picture: Trump's announcement was welcomed by Republicans. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he generally doesn't not support imposing tariffs, but Trump's "exerting maximum pressure and demanding decisive action" on Mexico got the desired result.

The president issued his own attack on Pelosi Saturday, as their war of words showed no sign of abating.

