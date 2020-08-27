1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "I don't think that there should be any debates"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she doesn't believe there should be any debates between President Trump and Joe Biden because she believes Trump "will probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency."

Why it matters: Her statement isn't likely to make the Biden campaign happy, as the Trump campaign has attempted to paint Biden as senile and hoping to avoid a direct confrontation. Biden, however, has repeatedly said that he "can hardly wait" to debate the president.

  • The debates have been viewed by the Trump campaign with outsized importance in order to close the polling gap and get Trump within striking distance of Biden by Election Day, writes Axios' Jonathan Swan.

What she's saying: "I don't think there should be any debates. ... I wouldn't legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States. Now, I know that the Biden campaign thinks in a different way about this."

  • "I think he will also belittle what the debates are supposed to be about. They're not to be about skullduggery on the part of somebody who has no respect for the office he holds — much less the democratic process. Why else would he try to undermine the elections in the manner in which he is doing?"
  • "I don't think that he should dignify that conversation with Donald Trump."

How Trump could pull off another upset

It feels like August of 2016 all over again. Polls show Donald Trump losing big. Pundits proclaim he can't win. Reporters sneer at Trump voters on Twitter and cable. 

Why it matters: There are several signs that should give the Trump-is-toast self-assured pause.

Eric Trump says Democrats view the U.S. as "the source of the world's problems"

The president's son Eric Trump tore into Democrats Tuesday evening, saying the party believes "America is the source of the world's problems" during his GOP Convention speech.

Details: "As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers ... They want to disrespect our National Anthem by taking a knee, while our armed forces lay down their lives every day to protect our freedom," he said.

RNC chairwoman chides Hillary Clinton for advising Biden to not concede election results

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Wednesday called for "an uproar from Democrat media" after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton publicly advised presidential candidate Joe Biden to not concede the election "under any circumstances."

What she's saying: During an Axios virtual event, McDaniel said: "I think there should be an uproar from the Democrat media that attacks Donald Trump anytime he says anything about mail-in voting. If I had said that the president shouldn't accept the results of an election, it would be wall to wall coverage."

