1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Hemingway" documentary coming to PBS

Ernest Hemingway on the fishing boat Anita, circa 1929. Courtesy of Ernest Hemingway Photograph Collection, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston, via PBS

Ernest Hemingway — one of the greatest American writers, and among the first to live and work at the treacherous nexus of art and celebrity — is the subject of a three-part, six-hour documentary series directed by award-winning filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, coming to prime time on PBS, April 5 to 7.

What they're saying: PBS says in a release that the filmmakers "were granted unusually open access to the treasure trove of Hemingway’s manuscripts, correspondence, scrapbooks and photographs housed at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston":

  • "[T]he series features an all-star cast of actors bringing Hemingway (voiced by Jeff Daniels), his friends and family vividly to life. Through letters to and from his four wives — voiced by Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson — the film reveals Hemingway at his most romantic and his most vulnerable, grappling at times with insecurity, anxiety and existential loneliness."

See a trailer.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
24 mins ago - Sports

College football's fall of uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With all due respect to last weekend's slate of games, college football started in earnest last night when Miami beat UAB, 31-14, to kick off the Power 5 season.

The state of play... Power 5: ACC and Big 12 begin this weekend; SEC starts on Sept. 26; Big Ten and Pac-12 are postponed until the spring.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Science

6 of 20 largest California wildfires were in 2020

Six of the 20 largest wildfires in modern California history have been this year, the N.Y. Times reports (subscription) in "A Climate Reckoning in Fire-Stricken California."

What they're saying: "It's really shocking to see the number of fast-moving, extremely large and destructive fires simultaneously burning," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, told The Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 28,191,178 — Total deaths: 909,927 — Total recoveries: 19,015,510Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 s.m. ET: 6,397,244 — Total deaths: 191,791 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow