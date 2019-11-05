While it has struggled in the past to convert its success online into a presence in physical retail stores, PayPal is planning another go at it. During an "Axios on HBO" interview, CEO Dan Schulman said that the company will make new efforts starting next year under both the PayPal and Venmo brands.

Why it matters: The offline and online payments worlds are increasingly converging. Apple, for example, has introduced the Apple Card to go along with Apple Pay.