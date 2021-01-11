Payment processor Stripe bans Trump campaign

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo by Al Drago/Getty Image
Following Wednesday's violent siege of the Capitol, Stripe will no longer process payments for President Trump's campaign, which continued to fundraise. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and confirmed by Axios with a source close to Stripe.
Why it matters: This is the latest escalation in Big Tech's revulsed reaction to last Wednesday's insurrection in D.C., and the first to directly target money flows.
Driving the news: Several businesses said they were going to pause donations to politicians in the wake of Wednesday's attack. Marriott will pause donations from its PAC to "who voted against certification of the election,” a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Citigroup meanwhile will pause all donations from its PAC for the rest of the quarter, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.
Go deeper: Big Tech's free speech showdown.