Payment processor Stripe bans Trump campaign

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Al Drago/Getty Image

Following Wednesday's violent siege of the Capitol, Stripe will no longer process payments for President Trump's campaign, which continued to fundraise. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, and confirmed by Axios with a source close to Stripe.

Why it matters: This is the latest escalation in Big Tech's revulsed reaction to last Wednesday's insurrection in D.C., and the first to directly target money flows.

Driving the news: Several businesses said they were going to pause donations to politicians in the wake of Wednesday's attack. Marriott will pause donations from its PAC to "who voted against certification of the election,” a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Citigroup meanwhile will pause all donations from its PAC for the rest of the quarter, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

Go deeper: Big Tech's free speech showdown.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Major businesses say they will pause political donations following Capitol riots

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Major businesses are pausing donations to politicians in light of Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.

Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow