Questions still loom over Paycheck Protection Program

Dan PrimackAlayna Treene

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Over 70% of the federal government's $349 billion small business bailout program is already spoken for, as Democrats and Republicans continue to squabble over an expansion that both sides believe is necessary.

The state of play: There is still a lot we don't know about how the existing program is operating, and possibly won't until the next pot of money is emptied.

The big question: Will there be a public database of PPP loans, which could help provide insights on efficacy and checks on fraud?

  • The Small Business Administration does typically disclose granular data for the category of loans under which PPP falls — including the number of jobs supported.
  • But the databases are static spreadsheets, not dynamic or easily searchable, and only updated annually. If that method is continued, we wouldn't learn about PPP recipients until early 2021.
  • Axios repeatedly asked SBA officials if a PPP-specific database will be forthcoming (and when), but didn't receive a direct answer.

Plus, it also could be helpful to know details of denied applications, as well as lender-approved ones that later lose SBA guarantees. Such sunlight could discourage bad actors who divert lender attention away from legitimate applicants, not to mention expose flaws whereby applicants are unfairly denied.

  • For example, there is widespread talk of venture capital and private equity fund managers applying for PPP loans, even though management fee cashflows should not have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus.

We also don't know how much money is actually out the door.

  • The SBA this morning disclosed that over 1 million applications have been approved, totaling over $247 billion from more than 4,600 lenders.
  • Crickets when it comes to how much of that $247 billion is actually in small business bank accounts, thus helping to forestall layoffs and missed financial obligations like paying utility bills. Lenders have 10 calendar days to fund from the date of loan approval, but it's unclear if things are moving faster or slower (let alone how specific lenders are performing).

The bottom line: The speed of this massive program, from conception to execution, has been lightning quick. Data disclosure, however, isn't keeping pace.

Courtenay Brown

Wells Fargo's small business surprise

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wells Fargo surprised small business owners late Sunday when it said that it had run out of money to lend to small businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the federal stopgap for COVID-19 relief.

  • But an announcement by the Federal Reserve today might quell concerns for the customers who will be hard-pressed to apply for cash elsewhere.

Why it matters: Because of restrictions placed on Wells Fargo after its fake accounts scandal, one of the nation's biggest lenders says it has to turn away struggling small business customers.

Dan Primack

Skepticism rises over government's small business bailouts

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America today launched its $350 billion bailout for small businesses, and already there is widespread skepticism that the program will run smoothly or be large enough to meet demand.

What's new: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy yesterday said that the affiliation rule will be waived for any company with less than 500 employees that doesn't have a controlling outside shareholder, thus making most VC-backed startups eligible for PPP loans. This was based on a conversation he'd just had with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Dion Rabouin

Wells Fargo not opening up PPP loans, despite Fed facility

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Wells Fargo reiterated Monday night that it will not open up its small business Paycheck Protection Program loans to companies with more than 50 employees, despite an announcement from the Fed that it would set up a facility to buy the loans from banks.

Why it matters: Wells Fargo's announcement shows that even with a Fed backstop one of the country's largest banks will still not be participating in a program designed to help businesses on the verge of collapse because of the coronavirus outbreak.

